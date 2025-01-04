Inside The Warriors

Warriors Fans React to New Jimmy Butler Trade Report

The Golden State Warriors are likely not trading for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Joey Linn

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to several different players in NBA trade rumors, including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Trying to remain competitive in the remaining years of Steph Curry’s stardom, the Warriors also have an eye on the future.

While Butler’s trade value is unclear, his salary alone makes him difficult for the Warriors to acquire without parting with key pieces. It’s reportedly for this reason and some others that Golden State is unlikely to trade for the six-time NBA All-Star (via The Athletic).

The Athletic: “Yet according to a source close to Butler, the Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option and there have been no substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done… Butler’s age and injury history makes him a risky choice. His price tag makes him an untenable option.”

Golden State Warriors fans have been reacting to this news on X.

"I want the warriors to make a move but i’m glad it’s not this one," a fan replied. "Would be a terrible trade."

"This is a good thing folks… we would have to trade nearly half the team," a fan added.

"Good," a fan stated. "Kuminga and company are better."

"You’ve literally written this article for five years and keep excusing the complete lack of vision and gumption this front office has," a more critical fan wrote.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler
Nov 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Warriors fans have mixed opinions on Butler, but it seems he will not be coming to Golden State.

