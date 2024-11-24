Inside The Warriors

Victor Wembanyama's Strong Statement After Warriors-Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center.
The San Antonio Spurs picked up arguably their most impressive win of the season on Saturday, defeating the Golden State Warriors by final score of 104–94. The game's leading scorer was Spurs star Victor Wembanyama who finished with 25 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

The NBA’s leader in blocks per game, Wembanyama added three more rejections against Golden State, showing off his all-around game. The Spurs are now one game over .500 at 9-8 on the season, which is a big improvement from their 22-60 record last season. 

Speaking after the game, Wembanyama made a strong statement on the expectations of this Spurs group.

“Chris Paul always says something really interesting,” Wembanyama said. “We celebrate those wins, we’re really happy about every single one of them, but we should expect to win. There’s no game we should come into not expecting to win. So nobody is surprised by it. Everybody is confident… We’re on the right track. We’re going up right now.”

Paul was with the Warriors last season, and is now serving an important role in San Antonio as a floor general and veteran leader. Still playing at a high level, Paul is averaging 10.7 points and 8.5 assists for the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Chris Paul (3) react to a play against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Many felt the Spurs were a point guard away from being very competitive in the Western Conference, and while it is still early, that looks to be the case.

