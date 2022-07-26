Video: Draymond Green Almost Denied Access to own UCLA Workout

Draymond Green may have just won an NBA championship, but that didn't matter to one UCLA security guard.

Green was seen in a video trying to attend his own workout at UCLA, but one security refused to let him through and kept insisting that he had to go around.

"Bossman, I have a workout to get to," Green said to the security guard.

"You're going to have to go around," the security guard said to Draymond.

Eventually, the security guard allowed Draymond Green to go through, after he forced his way through a little bit. Regardless, the entire situation is a bit ridiculous to actually be happening. While it's understandable that a security guard may not know who Draymond Green is, one that works in a sporting arena needs to know. It's literally the job of a security guard to know who is supposed to come through the arena for work.

If there's one thing that the video shows it's that even celebrities are human. Sometimes they face the same problems that regular people do, like security guards not letting them into a building.

Regardless, it's great to see Draymond Green start getting his workouts in again with training camp approaching in the next two months. Green's shooting has seriously diminished throughout the years and any amount of training he gets in can only be seen as a good thing.

