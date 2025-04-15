Warriors Announce Jimmy Butler Injury Update Before Grizzlies Game
Golden State Warriors fans went through a major scare on Sunday afternoon as star forward Jimmy Butler was limping heavily after being accidentally kneed in the quad by Kawhi Leonard.
Even though Butler had a very noticeable limp on the court after that moment, he downplayed the injury.
"I’ll be all right," Butler said after the game on Sunday. "Drink some coffee, play some dominoes and I’ll feel better.”
Fortunately, it looks like Butler's words weren't just lip service, as the Golden State Warriors announced that he will not be listed on the injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.
Via @anthonyVslater: "The Warriors have a clear injury report for the play-in game against the Grizzlies tomorrow night. Everyone available. Steph Curry has a sprained right thumb and Jimmy Butler took a Kawhi knee to the thigh, but both will play."
It remains to be seen just how much Butler was impacted by Leonard's knee, but it's essentially do-or-die for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday against the Grizzlies. If Butler doesn't play against the Grizzlies, then there's a major risk of the team falling deeper into the play-in tournament.
If the Golden State Warriors can defeat the Grizzlies on Tuesday, they'll be facing the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A team in which the Warriors have historically dominated during Steph Curry's tenure.