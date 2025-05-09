Warriors Announce New Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves in Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Up 1-0, the Warriors have a chance to make a statement on the road once again.
Golden State will be without star guard Stephen Curry, who is out with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury in Game 1, and will be reevaluated in about a week.
The Warriors just announced their new starting lineup ahead of Game 2. Without Curry, Golden State will start Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Quentin Post.
Podziemski, Hield, Butler, and Green were expected to start, as they have most of the postseason thus far. Post is the new addition at center, giving the Warriors a bit more size against a Timberwolves squad with bruisers such as Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. Post is averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds this season.
This will be a true test for Golden State, after responding to adversity in Game 1. Even after Curry went down, the Warriors still had control over Minnesota, stealing the road matchup 99-88. Tonight, they'll be without the two-time MVP for all 48 minutes.
The Timberwolves will have their entire rotation ready to go for Game 2, led by Anthony Edwards. The star shooting guard struggled in Game 1, but still finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds after a free throw was his only made basket in the first half. Golden State will be prepared for a better performance.
Related Articles
Chris Finch's Message on Jimmy Butler Before Warriors-Wolves Game 2
Final Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2