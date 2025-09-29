Warriors Announce Signing of NBA Champion Guard Gary Payton II
After spending the first three months without signing any new players, the Golden State Warriors are finally making moves. After reportedly getting commitments from veterans like Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, the Warriors are starting to make their moves official.
On Monday, the Warriors officially announced that they are re-signing key guard Gary Payton II.
"The Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent guard Gary Payton II, it was announced today. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not released," the team announced.
Payton's impact in Golden State
Payton II, a 32-year-old guard, has spent each of the last five seasons with the Warriors, with the exception of a 15-game stint with the Portland Trail Blazers in between. Through five seasons in Golden State, Payton II has grown to be a fan favorite and was one of the team's most important players during their 2022 championship run.
Last season with the Warriors, Payton II averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 blocks through 15.0 minutes per game. While his numbers never jump off the page, Payton II is the ultimate role player on both ends of the floor and is vital for the Warriors' star-oriented system that needs a good supporting cast.
This signing comes right in time for Monday's media day and the start of training camp on Tuesday, as the Warriors are desperately trying to fill out their roster in time to have a sustainable group of players for when they start practice.
Restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has been holding up Golden State's offseason, as the Warriors have been trying to wait to sign new free agents until they figure out his contract. Luckily, the Warriors were at least able to officially sign Payton II before figuring out Kuminga's situation, but guys like Al Horford, De'Antony Melton, and potentially Seth Curry still have to wait.
The Warriors' official standard roster is now at 11 players after the signings of Payton II and rookie Will Richard, and it looks like they will be going into training camp without filling those final four spots. Kuminga's qualifying offer deadline is Wednesday night, so there should be a decision before then, but that means a few key players will miss the first day or two of training camp.
Regardless, Payton II is a huge addition to the Warriors' 2025-26 roster and a much-needed signing to officially get him back in Golden State before training camp.