Warriors Big Man Steps Up In 21-Point Comeback Win Against Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors played their second preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, where they rallied after being down 20 points in the fourth quarter to come back to win 129-123.
The veteran starters for Golden State didn't play much as they continue their ramp-up for the regular season. Stephen Curry had 11 points, including a nice 4-point play early in the first. Jimmy Butler contributed 12 points, and Draymond Green had 9 points.
The hero of the game was the bench. More specifically, second-year big man Quinten Post. The 25-year-old finished with a team-high 20 points in 25 minutes. He had those points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.
Quentin Post's Reaction To The Win
The Golden State Warriors didn't really have much of anything going until they suddenly exploded for 51 points in the fourth quarter, which secured the six-point victory.
"The (Trailblazers) came out playing very aggressive," said Post. "They played a really good game. We were down 20 (points) in the fourth (quarter), and I thought that last group -- we really picked it up defensively."
Post found himself suddenly having a very important role for the Golden State Warriors last season as they failed to have a legitimate stretch backup big. If Wednesday night proved anything, it's that those big moments paid off.
"(We put) pressure on the ball, and knocking down some shots helps, it was good to win the game, but definitely a lot to work on for us. Kind of a weird game, but we'll take it," Post said.
The Golden State Warriors Received Help From the Bench
While Post did have 15 points in the fourth quarter by himself, Pat Spencer and LJ Cryer really helped out the team at pivotal moments.
Cryer finished with 14 points on 4-of-5 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. He was a plus 25 in his 12 minutes.
Spencer played more of a floor general role, getting the ball to where it needed to go. He had six points, three rebounds, and three assists in his 12 minutes of action, including a very loud and-1 finish at the rim.
With the veteran starters not even playing in the second half, this win came from the bench. For a team that's looking to compete for a championship this year, bench depth is everything.
Although it's only a preseason matchup against a team not projected to win many games this year, it still showcases the depth of Golden State's bench. The grit it needed to pull off a 21-point comeback victory shouldn't be overlooked, whether it be regular season or preseason.