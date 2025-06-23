Warriors Executive Makes Blunt Statement Amid Offseason Trade Rumors
The Golden State Warriors face a big offseason as they try to maximize the final years of the Stephen Curry era. They started on that last season when they swung the blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler III.
However, the Warriors think they can get even better, and they have four tradeable first-round picks and contracts like Moses Moody and Buddy Hield if they want to swing those for upgrades.
Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. met with media on Monday ahead of the NBA Draft and gave a bold statement about their offseason plans, saying, "We'll definitely be in the mix" in regards to the offseason trade market. They don't have a lot of financial flexibility to add quality pieces in free agency, so trades will likely be their best option to improve.
Golden State does hold the 41st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this week as well, something they'll look to use to add cheap talent, which every financially restricted team is trying to do. There should be some strong talent still available, especially older players who could be ready to play right away.
There's also the option of trading into the first round to chase a player the Warriors really like, but that seems unlikely.
Dunleavy does believe adding depth is vital, saying, "There's a level of depth you have to have. If you can have seven, eight, nine guys that are NBA rotation players, you're going to be in business... Just to make it through, it's a long haul, two months of postseason basketball, where it's the highest level. You gotta have depth." He also believes they need to improve the middle of the roster.
Given that the Houston Rockets already made a splash by acquiring Kevin Durant, the Warriors know they can't let their competition get too far ahead of them.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Reacts to LeBron James' Viral Statement
Draymond Green's Harsh Prediction Before Thunder-Pacers Game 7