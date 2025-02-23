Warriors Expected to Sign Australian National Team Player
The Golden State Warriors are preparing for an important Sunday home contest against the Dallas Mavericks, as not only will it be another appearance of Klay Thompson in the Bay Area but also Jimmy Butler's Warriors home debut and Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement.
While the Warriors await the return of forward Jonathan Kuminga in the coming games, they are currently enjoying their new era under Butler with a 4-1 record. However, due to the trade for Butler, the Warriors opened up several roster spots. Ahead of the 3:30 p.m. EST tip-off between the Mavericks and Warriors, Golden State has reportedly added a new face to the team.
According to ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania, the Warriors are signing Australian international Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract. Listed at 6-foot-6, Armstrong has been a standout in the Australian NBL this year with averages of 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 19 games.
As he'll now spend his time split between the Warriors in the NBA and their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, Armstrong provides the Warriors with an intriguing option at guard. Before joining the NBL, Armstrong spent two seasons at California Baptist where he led the conference in assists in both years.
With Golden State not having a true backup point guard with Brandin Podziemski playing alongside Steph Curry, Armstrong will have the remainder of the season to potentially prove he has a future on this roster.
