Warriors Fail to Sign Damian Lillard, Joins Western Conference Rival
When the Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the Conference Semifinals in the 2025 playoffs, there was a clear need for another big man to support Draymond Green, but also for depth surrounding Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.
Through mid-July, the Warriors hadn't signed a top free agent or any depth pieces, but they were interested in Damian Lillard once he was waived and stretched by the Milwaukee Bucks.
At the price Lillard could be acquired for, significantly less than his previous contract with the Bucks, the Warriors would be in a position to sign the Bay Area native.
While Lillard is still projected to miss the 2025-2026 season, stocking him in the case that he returns early would have been the Warriors' plan of action. Even though it remains to be seen what kind of player the nine-time All-Star will be after such a devastating injury, there was intrigue about what a Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard duo could do within head coach Steve Kerr's system.
However, Lillard chose to return to his former squad, the Portland Trail Blazers, just two years after they traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks for a haul that included Jrue Holiday.
For Portland, it's a chance for a reunion, and for Lillard, a spot to end his career as he helps a young Trail Blazers team grow into a playoff contender.
On the other hand, the Warriors missed out on another free agent, and with few options remaining in free agency, it could be time to pivot to their own.
Jonathan Kuminga's status with the team remains uncertain as Golden State works through a new deal or a sign-and-trade for the young forward. Meanwhile, Al Horford, whom the Warriors have been highly interested in, has yet to sign, with little progress reported on a potential deal.
So, the Warriors made their blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline in February, but they still have roster issues and nothing to show for it. Sure, they have a solidified top three, but in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference, that will not be enough.
