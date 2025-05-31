Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Not Joining NBA Trend
The Golden State Warriors saw their 2025 playoff run come to a crushing end, as star guard Steph Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 that kept him out for the remainder of the series, leading to a five-game series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. While every player will approach the offseason differently, it's clear that change is needed in Golden State.
However, change won't be coming in terms of everything for the Warriors, and that's true especially with Curry. In a recent interview, the two-time MVP was asked about his stance on one of the most popular NBA and pro-athlete trends, setting the record straight.
"You won’t see me do it though...," Curry said when asked if he'd start a podcast. "I got a lot of other things I wanna do... [Because] if you gonna do something you gotta be all in... It’s not something I’m passionate about.”
Even though Curry's sister, Sydel, has a podcast and his teammate Draymond Green does as well, he has no desire to get into the venture. While a podcast hosted by Curry would likely be worth several millions of dollars in sponsorships and hosting rights, it appears as though the all-time great would rather focus his attention on other ventures, such as his passion for golf.
However, Curry not starting a podcast doesn't mean he won't make appearances down the line, as NBA fans will surely want to see LeBron James and Curry have a conversation on his show 'Mind The Game'. Regardless, it looks like a Curry-led podcast won't be coming anytime soon.
Related Articles
Warriors Make Heartfelt Announcement After Unfortunate Klay Thompson News
Klay Thompson Breaks Silence on Unfortunate News
Draymond Green's Brutally Honest Giannis Antetokounmpo Statement