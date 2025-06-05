Former Warriors Coach Linked to New Knicks Head Coaching Job
For many NBA fans, the New York Knicks' firing of Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday was a shock. After five seasons with the team, Thibodeau was let go just days after the Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Indiana Pacers.
Thibodeau went 226-174 in the regular season with New York, coaching in four of five possible postseason appearances. This season, the Knicks were among the league's final four playoff teams for the first time since 2000.
While there is much shock to the news, some will point to Thibs' lack of adjustments and poor rotations as a means for the firing. Many defenders of the long-time head coach will bring up New York's inability to compete prior to his arrival.
Regardless, the Knicks have a coaching vacancy to fill, and countless names have been thrown in for the position. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, former Golden State Warriors coaches Luke Walton and Mike Brown are linked to New York
“Jason Kidd, another potential candidate, is also under contract with the Mavericks, but the possibility of him shaking loose is less clear at this point," Bondy wrote. "Two random names I heard recently for the Knicks job are Mike Brown (currently unemployed) and Luke Walton (lead assistant in Detroit).”
Walton, son of Hall-of-Famer and the late great Bill Walton, was with the Warriors from 2014 to 2016. He was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings from 2016 to 2021. He has a championship from Golden State's sidelines back in 2015, the first of the dynasty.
Brown was an associate head coach with the Warriors from 2016 to 2022 before becoming the head coach of the Sacramento Kings. He has multiple Coach of the Year awards from 2009 and 2023. Brown was dismissed by the Kings this past season.
Related Articles
Ex-Warriors Star's Honest Jonathan Kuminga Statement Amid Free Agency Decision
Rick Carlisle Shares Truth On LeBron James, Steph Curry