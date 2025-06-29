New Report Reveals Warriors' Top Free Agency Priority
Free agency begins on Monday, June 30th, and NBA teams are finalizing their plans for who they'd like to target. The Golden State Warriors have a few big decisions to make, most specifically surrounding Jonathan Kuminga, who is set to enter restricted free agency.
Another key free agent, Gary Payton II, is doubtful to be back, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. If Payton doesn't return, that will leave a big hole that the Warriors have to fill.
Poole also reported that the Warriors are expected to search for an elite perimeter defender this offseason if Payton isn't brought back. Payton's offensive game never really developed, but he's been able to last for nine years in the NBA because of his terrific on-ball defense.
The biggest issue with that is that the Golden State Warriors don't have an abundance of spending power this offseason due to the tax aprons. It's also not a great crop of free agents in general. If they want to sign an elite defender, Payton is probably the best option available.
They could always add a guy like Ben Simmons, who is still a great defender; he just doesn't know what he wants to do on offense. Putting him with Draymond Green could be huge for his development, or it could completely destroy his psyche. It's probably not worth exploring that avenue, though.
Golden State could always trade for someone, too. They showed last season when they acquired Jimmy Butler that they're willing to make aggressive moves if it helps them win now without sacrificing too much of their future.
