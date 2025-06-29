New Report Reveals Warriors Trade Interest in All-Defensive Wing
The Golden State Warriors were desperate at the past NBA trade deadline to strike a deal for a star to help lighten the burden on superstar guard Steph Curry. After a failed trade attempt to reunite Kevin Durant in Golden State, the team settled on disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Golden State didn't part with many assets, leaving room for further additions in the offseason.
With trades continuously happening around the association and free agency set to get underway on June 30th, the Warriors could look to be active yet again in building up this roster. According to a new report by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, two names are coming up in rumors as targets.
"Have heard Herb Jones and Nickeil Alexander-Walker talk for Golden State within last couple of days," Siegel shared in a post to his X account. "Warriors certainly looking for upgrades in free agency this week and potentially on trade market, if the price is right."
Alexander-Walker may as well be the most coveted free agent this offseason, as some envision he could fill a Derrick White-type role for a contender. As for Jones from the New Orleans Pelicans, a move from the team could make sense due to the abundance of playable talent on the roster.
Jones, a First Team All-Defensive selection in 2024, played in only 20 games for the Pelicans this past season, averaging 10.3 points and 1.9 steals per game. He regressed significantly as a three-point shooter, but could benefit by playing around elite shooters like Curry and Buddy Hield.
The Pelicans star is set to enter the third year of a four-year, $53.8 million contract, making him a bargain in today's landscape. Pairing Jones alongside Draymond Green would give the Warriors one of the best defensive duos in the NBA, and Golden State would hope they can tap into Jones' offensive game as well.
Related Articles
New Report Reveals Warriors' Top Free Agency Priority
New Report On Warriors Parting Ways With Key Player
4x NBA All-Star Reveals Shocking Truth On 2019 Warriors Team