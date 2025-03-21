Warriors Make Crucial Steph Curry Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors are now 9-1 over their last 10 games after beating the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night 117-114. Of all players, Warriors forward Draymond Green led the team in scoring with 21 points as he played a part in forcing 23 Raptors turnovers. Still trying to push their way up the conference standings, a significant event might've hurt their chances.
During the second half of Thursday's game, Steph Curry went down with an injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Needing an MRI to reveal more information, the results have been revealed in a recent statement by the team.
"Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night's game against the Toronto Raptors with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter after falling to the floor, underwent an MRI last night," Warriors PR shared. "The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but no structural damage. He will not travel with the team to Atlanta this morning and will not play in tomorrow night's game against the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated on Monday."
As shown in the statement, Curry avoided a serious injury but will be sidelined for Saturday's contest in Atlanta against the Hawks. Set to begin a six-game road trip, Curry won't travel with the team but will be re-evaluated by the medical staff on Monday to potentially join the team on the trip.
The Warriors won't face a playoff team on their trip till April 1st when they match up against the Memphis Grizzlies. In his 16th year in the NBA, Curry needs five more games this year to qualify for the All-NBA team's 65-game threshold.
