Warriors Make Decision On Second-Round Pick Will Richard
For the last four months, fans have been patiently waiting for the Golden State Warriors to make a move, as restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has taken up their entire offseason. The Warriors have had to wait until they find a solution for Kuminga before they can sign other free agents, which has left them to be the only team in the NBA without a roster addition through free agency or trade.
While Kuminga has still not signed a new deal with the Warriors yet, the franchise is getting some promising commitments from a handful of free agents. Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II have all reached an agreement with the Warriors, and although they cannot officially sign until Kuminga does, it is exactly what the Warriors' front office, players, and fans needed to hear.
However, the Warriors are not just signing veteran free agents.
Warriors strike deal with rookie guard
The Warriors did not make any first-round selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, but picked up Will Richard at 56th overall. The 22-year-old guard out of Florida actually received some high reviews heading into the league, despite nearly falling to undrafted territory.
After months of Richard not being completely sure if he had a spot on the Warriors, the two sides have reportedly agreed to a deal. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Warriors and Richard have agreed on a four-year deal, with the first two seasons fully guaranteed.
"Golden State's No. 56 pick Will Richard is signing a four-year contract, with two years fully guaranteed as the Warriors invest long-term in the rookie, his agents Jared Mucha and Marcus Monk of Excel Sports Management tell ESPN," Charania reports.
Through four appearances at Las Vegas Summer League, Richard averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game for the Warriors. Richard is the ideal late second-round pick for the Warriors as a defensive-minded 3-and-D prospect, and should have a bright future ahead of him with a long-term contract.
While Richard will not be seeing the court immediately, he could undoubtedly compete for minutes as the season goes on, especially with Golden State's questionable depth. At 6-foot-3, Richard's size is nothing to write home about, but his 6-foot-10 wingspan will certainly help him keep up with NBA talent.
The Warriors are now getting a better feel for their roster, and if Jonathan Kuminga and Seth Curry sign as expected, they will have their 15-man group complete.