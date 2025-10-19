Warriors Make Early Decision on Moses Moody for Lakers Game
Moses Moody didn't play again halfway through the preseason after sustaining a calf strain, as announced by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. At the time, the team expressed no concern.
“We’ll re-evaluate in a week or so," Kerr said ahead of facing the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time in exhibition play. "We’re not too concerned about it. We’re (just) being careful.”
Moody suffered the injury after starting in each of the Warriors’ first two preseason contests, but after his injury, he sat out of both practice and the remaining three games.
He now has an updated prognosis for the regular season.
Moody Officially OUT for Opening Night
Last season, Moody averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep. The team noted that his MRI was precautionary, but Moody has dealt with calf issues in the past, dating back to the 2023-24 season.
Still, he remained a consistent contributor throughout that stretch. He credits his athleticism for that.
“I think that’s a big part of what got me on the floor consistently,” Moody told the San Francisco Standard. “So, if that’s what got me there, I’ve got to keep doing it. Over the summer, I got better at different stuff, too. Being able to have a better idea of what this team needs me to be.”
Golden State remains optimistic about Moody’s timeline for return, but without active participation at practice, he’s looking to be out for longer than originally anticipated.
That said, the Warriors will have to lean on their other pieces — Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green remain confident about what they’re able to accomplish this season. From afar, Moody, too.
“Yeah, I think that comes with age, growing up a little bit,” Moody told the San Francisco Standard. “Not trying to sound like a super vet … but I guess it’s just the comfort that you can control whatever you can, and what you can’t control. I think that’s comforting. And then just trusting the work I put in this summer.”
Tipoff at Crypto.com Arena between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers is set for 10 p.m. EST Tuesday night.