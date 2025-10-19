Inside The Warriors

Warriors Make Early Decision on Moses Moody for Lakers Game

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has not played in a game since October 8

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (center left) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Moses Moody didn't play again halfway through the preseason after sustaining a calf strain, as announced by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. At the time, the team expressed no concern.

“We’ll re-evaluate in a week or so," Kerr said ahead of facing the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time in exhibition play. "We’re not too concerned about it. We’re (just) being careful.”

Moody suffered the injury after starting in each of the Warriors’ first two preseason contests, but after his injury, he sat out of both practice and the remaining three games.

He now has an updated prognosis for the regular season.

Moody Officially OUT for Opening Night

Last season, Moody averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep. The team noted that his MRI was precautionary, but Moody has dealt with calf issues in the past, dating back to the 2023-24 season.

Still, he remained a consistent contributor throughout that stretch. He credits his athleticism for that.

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody
“I think that’s a big part of what got me on the floor consistently,” Moody told the San Francisco Standard. “So, if that’s what got me there, I’ve got to keep doing it. Over the summer, I got better at different stuff, too. Being able to have a better idea of what this team needs me to be.” 

Golden State remains optimistic about Moody’s timeline for return, but without active participation at practice, he’s looking to be out for longer than originally anticipated.

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) dribbles the ball during Media Day at the Chase Center.
That said, the Warriors will have to lean on their other pieces — Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green remain confident about what they’re able to accomplish this season. From afar, Moody, too.

“Yeah, I think that comes with age, growing up a little bit,” Moody told the San Francisco Standard. “Not trying to sound like a super vet … but I guess it’s just the comfort that you can control whatever you can, and what you can’t control. I think that’s comforting. And then just trusting the work I put in this summer.” 

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody
Tipoff at Crypto.com Arena between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers is set for 10 p.m. EST Tuesday night.

