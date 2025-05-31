Warriors Make Heartfelt Announcement After Unfortunate Klay Thompson News
The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA Championships since 2015, all of which have come since Steve Kerr took over as head coach. While he played a role in those championships, it's hard to deny the three Hall of Fame talents that helped the Warriors capture all four—those, of course, being Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
Unfortunately for Warriors fans, that trio ended last offseason after Thompson departed for the Dallas Mavericks, looking to be a finishing piece to an NBA Finals runner-up. While the Warriors lost Thompson last offseason, they lost another part of him when his dog, Rocco, passed away this past week. Seeing this news, Golden State sent a message to the sharpshooter's best pal.
"Forever part of the Warriors family. Rest in peace, Rocco 💙," the Warriors shared in a post to their X account.
Thompson got Rocco during his rookie season with the Warriors and became a big part of Thompson's image. As was seen by his Instagram post about Rocco's passing, it's clear just how much he meant to him as he went through the ups and downs of his NBA career.
Even though Thompson is currently under contract with the Mavericks, that doesn't rule out a potential return to Golden State down the line. A player who will definitely have his jersey retired by the franchise, he could find his way back before he calls it quits on his legendary NBA career.
