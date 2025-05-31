Inside The Warriors

Klay Thompson Breaks Silence on Unfortunate News

Dallas Mavericks guard and Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson sent a touching message after heartbreaking news

Logan Struck

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After 13 years with the Golden State Warriors franchise, sharpshooter Klay Thompson left to join the Dallas Mavericks in free agency last offseason. However, it was not in vain and did not tarnish his legacy with the franchise he helped win four championships.

On Thursday, it was announced that Thompson's dog, Rocco, passed away and the Warriors organization and fanbase was mourning more than anyone. Rocco was like family to the Warriors, and it was heartbreaking news to many.

Via Bleacher Report: "Roccö Thompson, beloved dog of Klay Thompson, has passed away at 13 💔

(via Mychal Thompson)"

On Friday, Thompson broke his silence about the heartbreaking news following his dog's passing with a touching message on Instagram.

Via Klay Thompson: "I’m gonna miss Rocco a lot, 13 glorious years with my boy . I know he’s in doggy heaven poppin somebody’s ball. A great dynasty dog he was. Thank you for all the sweet messages ! All dogs go to Heaven !"

A few NBA players reacted to Thompson's heartfelt Instagram post, and even some other professional athletes and celebrities commented.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: "❤️"

Dereck Lively II: "Long live Rocco🐾🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) passes against Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and center Dereck Lively II (2) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kyle Kuzma: "🫶🏾"

David Lee: "RIP Rocco!"

Kike Hernandez: "💙"

Min Woo Lee: "Rest Easy Rocco ❤️ #legend"

G-Eazy: "Rest easy legend"

