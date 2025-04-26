Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game 3
The Golden State Warriors are heading home to the Chase Center to take on the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Warriors were able to split the series at 1-1 after the two road games in Houston, taking Game 1 but dropping Game 2 with a final score of 109-94. Golden State started the first quarter slowly and ended the quarter totaling only 18 points. They were never able to make up for the ground they lost in the first quarter, losing the second and third quarters by a combined six points.
The big question for Golden State as they gear up to face Houston is the health of Jimmy Butler.
The Warriors are coming into the game with three players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE but suffering from a right thumb injury requiring a splint.
Jimmy Buttler III is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left pelvic contusion.
Gary Payton II is questionable with a right shoulder strain.
The Rockets are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate.
Jock Landale is out with a right knee contusion and Jae'Sean Tate is out with right ankle impingement.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Jimmy Butler's Agent Sends Blunt Message After Warriors-Rockets Game 2
Steve Kerr Defends Draymond Green After Warriors-Rockets Game 2