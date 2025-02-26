Warriors Make NBA History vs Hornets
The Golden State Warriors welcomed the Charlotte Hornets to San Francisco Tuesday night, a matchup featuring one of the hottest teams in the NBA versus one of the coldest in terms of their winning ways. Already a contest Golden State had the upper hand in, their challenge was lessened after Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was ruled out.
To no surprise, the Warriors walked away with the win in blowout fashion, 128-92. Having seven players score in double-figures, Golden State earned their 30th win on the season. However, it was more than just their 30th win this year, as the Warriors made NBA history in their performance.
Their win Tuesday night marked the 3,000th win in franchise history, dating back to 1949 when they joined the NBA. The Warriors also became just the fifth team to accomplish the feat, joining legendary franchises the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics.
The franchise has seen its share of poor performances since the 1990s, with four seasons of less than 20 wins. Regardless, they've also had great highs, such as seven total NBA Championships and the record for most wins in a regular season with 73.
Trailing the Knicks by 11 wins for fourth in all-time franchise regular season wins, there's a possibility the Warriors surpass them by the end of this season or sometime next year. As for now, their attention shifts to Thursday night's contest on the road against the Orlando Magic.
