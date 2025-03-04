Warriors Make New Roster Move Before Knicks Game
As NBA teams gear up for a final playoff push, teams are starting to make moves on the margin.
Some teams, like the LA Clippers, are making moves on the buyout market. For the Golden State Warriors, they've been converting some of their two-way players to full contracts.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors have converted two-way guard Pat Spencer to a standard contract with the team.
Spencer has played 28 games with the Warriors this season, averaging 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 38.6% shooting from the field in seven minutes. His best game with the Warriors was against the Indiana Pacers on January 10, where he put up 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist on 58/33/100 shooting from the field.
After months of attempts, the Golden State Warriors have finally found themselves as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. The team has only lost two games since the Jimmy Butler trade, but one of those games was when he was out against the Philadelphia 76ers.
For as good as the Warriors have played as of late, they've also been very healthy. The team has been missing Jonathan Kuminga, but he's largely been the only member of the starting lineup out. It remains to be seen just how well the team will perform if Butler or Curry are out.
