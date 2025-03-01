Warriors Make Roster Move Before 76ers Game
The Golden State Warriors began their five-game road trip with a win over the Orlando Magic, highlighted by 56 points from guard Steph Curry. Moving on, they'll face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, who recently announced they'll be without star Joel Embiid for the remainder of the season.
The Warriors are currently enjoying the Jimmy Butler era, and they'll look to extend their winning streak to six games on Saturday. Golden State also awaits the return of forward Jonathan Kuminga, who is sure to give a boost to the lineup upon his return. In the meantime, there's another forward the team appears pleased with as it's reported they've given him another contract.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that the Warriors will sign forward Kevin Knox to a second 10-day contract. While Knox has been spending his time prior with the Santa Cruz Warriors, he impressed the team during his stretch, which included 12 points and five rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets.
Knox, the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, began his career with the New York Knicks. After an underwhelming stint, he bounced around to the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers before ending up with the Warriors.
Looking to find his footing since bouncing around, Knox will have the next 10-day contract to prove he can earn a roster spot for Golden State. If the rotation falls in his favor, he'll have a chance on Saturday against the 76ers.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball