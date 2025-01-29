Warriors Make Starting Lineup Change Due to Injury vs Jazz
The Golden State Warriors entered Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz with a major level of desperation for a win.
As the day progressed, it was revealed that the Jazz would be resting a majority of their team and starters. As a result, the Warriors made a few changes of their own. One of those changes included resting Steph Curry as he's been playing through both a knee and thumb injury. Curry has mentioned that he's been playing through discomfort with the injury.
Due to the Warriors resting Curry, the team will be rolling a new starting lineup against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. The Warriors will be starting Dennis Schroder, Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
It's a very peculiar starting lineup for the Warriors because they're missing Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga. The opportunity will be good for Schroder in particular, especially because he's struggled so much that he's already been relegated to the bench.
Even without Curry, Green, and Kuminga, the Warriors should have more than enough firepower to beat the shorthanded Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Utah will be missing Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Walker Kessler, and more.
If Golden State somehow manages to lose Tuesday night's game against the Jazz, then it'll truly be a rock-bottom moment of the season. The Warriors and Jazz face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
