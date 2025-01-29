Inside The Warriors

Warriors Make Starting Lineup Change Due to Injury vs Jazz

The Golden State Warriors have made a starting lineup change due to Steph Curry's injury

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) ahead of the Warriors bench after scoring a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) ahead of the Warriors bench after scoring a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors entered Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz with a major level of desperation for a win.

As the day progressed, it was revealed that the Jazz would be resting a majority of their team and starters. As a result, the Warriors made a few changes of their own. One of those changes included resting Steph Curry as he's been playing through both a knee and thumb injury. Curry has mentioned that he's been playing through discomfort with the injury.

Due to the Warriors resting Curry, the team will be rolling a new starting lineup against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. The Warriors will be starting Dennis Schroder, Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

It's a very peculiar starting lineup for the Warriors because they're missing Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga. The opportunity will be good for Schroder in particular, especially because he's struggled so much that he's already been relegated to the bench.

Even without Curry, Green, and Kuminga, the Warriors should have more than enough firepower to beat the shorthanded Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Utah will be missing Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Walker Kessler, and more.

If Golden State somehow manages to lose Tuesday night's game against the Jazz, then it'll truly be a rock-bottom moment of the season. The Warriors and Jazz face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News