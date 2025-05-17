Warriors Owner Makes Appearance With Jonathan Kuminga Amid Trade Rumors
All season, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was the hot topic for Warriors fans.
The team dangled him at the start of the season for potential trades for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, only to keep him. Kuminga then wanted a max contract didn't sign a new contract, only to be benched and later moved from the rotation.
Now, the team is stuck between a rock and a hard place on whether they should sign-and-trade him to acquire frontcourt help, or figure out a way to integrate him into the lineups with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.
It was very clear that Kuminga wasn't working well in said lineup, but he also didn't get much time to practice with them due to injury.
Admist all the trade rumors, Kuminga made an apperance with Warriors owner Joe Lacob at the first ever Golden State Valkyries game.
It's clear that Warriors ownership values Kuminga, but it's also clear that he deserves more than what he's getting. Kuminga is too good of a player to be riding on the bench, or be out of a playoff rotation entirely.
Yeah. If JK comes back, we will for sure spend the early part of the season playing him with Jimmy, Draymond, Steph. To me, that would be a no brainer," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said at his exit interview. "We didn't have that luxury this year. We're fighting. We've basically been in the playoffs from the minute we got Jimmy, and that was also when JK got hurt."
The best case scenario for both parties, is that the Warriors find him a great home to do a sign-and-trade, and he can develop into the All-Star player that he was hoping to become.
