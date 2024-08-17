Warriors Player With Massive Expectations Reveals Offseason Improvements
Brandin Podziemski already had some lofty expectations placed upon him as a starting guard for the Warriors, but after the team refused to trade him for Lauri Markkanen, they became exponentially bigger.
Despite the heavy burden, Podziemski is prepared for the challenge ahead, working on his game throughout the offseason. While his name may have been mentioned in trade rumors, Podziemski never stopped grinding.
Podziemski was a guest on Willard and Dibs where he revealed how he's improved his game throughout the offseason.
"I know I've gotten better. I can feel it, I can see it," Podziemski said. Took out the floaters, took out the hook shots. Put in more mid-range stuff, more 3's off the dribble, more 3's off the catch."
During the NBA summer league, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob considered Podziemski a "future All-Star" only adding to those expectations.
"He was a revelation to be quite honest... he does so many things well, ultra-confident, he's got an NBA body, can get wherever he wants. Obviously, he can shoot threes, he can drive, he can pass, I mean, what can't he do? We're really excited, we think we've got a future All-Star, we really do."
Many players often go through a sophomore slump after an impressive rookie year. Unfortunately for Brandin Podziemski, it doesn't seem like he'll have the margin of error to do that with the expectations placed upon him.
