Warriors’ Reported Plan After Failed Lauri Markkanen, Paul George Trades Revealed

The Golden State Warriors can still make trades to strengthen their roster around Steph Curry

Joey Linn

May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors failed to acquire both Lauri Markkanen and Paul George, the two players the team was most linked to in trade rumors this offseason. In pursuit of an established co-star for Steph Curry, the Warriors reportedly went after both George and Markkanen, but held players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandon Podziemski off limits. 

This led to no significant movement towards a deal for either player, but the Warriors reportedly felt it with the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz who were without real interest in getting a deal done.

In a recent article, NBA insider Marc Stein via his Substack detailed what Golden State’s plan is now that they missed out on George and Markkanen.

“Golden State is plotting its next moves in the wake of unsuccessful trade pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen in the offseason,” Stein wrote. “Team officials believe they remain well-positioned for a trade upgrade at some point in the next year or so after responding to the free agent departure of Curry's longtime backcourt mate Klay Thompson by acquiring Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton on short-term deals and retaining all of their draft picks.”

Because they have retained their assets, the Warriors reportedly plan to continue plotting their next moves with the belief they are still well-positioned to strike in the next year. While they will encounter the same difficulties they had in their pursuit of George and Markkanen, with teams around the league wanting actual value back for their impact players, the Warriors reportedly felt neither the Clippers or Jazz were interested in getting a deal done.

“The distinct sense at Chase Center is that the Clippers and Jazz, despite no shortage of conversation with both teams, did not really want to do business with the Warriors,” Stein wrote.

Paul George and Lauri Markkanen
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives past Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) for a basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

While this may be the case, several reports have indicated the Warriors did not offer Kuminga or Podziemski in either deal. Without one of those two players included, it is hard to imagine the Warriors completing any trade that lands Curry a serious second option. 

