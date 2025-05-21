Warriors Reportedly Interested in Signing Denver Nuggets Champion
The Golden State Warriors have a major offseason ahead with hopes of building a championship-level roster around Stephen Curry. That's been obvious for the last few years, but Golden State should be even more aggressive this summer after a brutal second-round exit in this year's playoffs.
The Warriors took a major step in that direction after acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. However, there are still problems to be fixed within the roster, which means they'll be a team to watch this offseason.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that one ex-NBA champion should be a major name to watch in free agency. Former Denver Nuggets wing Bruce Brown could be looking to join an elite playoff team after years with the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, and New Orleans Pelicans.
"Adding depth on the wing is also an essential part of the Warriors' offseason plans," Siegel wrote.
"Andrew Wiggins was a player who could be a shooter off the ball on the wing and also create scoring opportunities for himself. The Dubs hope to find another player like that who can wear many different hats on the wing and help be a lead secondary scoring threat. Caris LeVert and Bruce Brown are two names to keep an eye on in this regard for Golden State."
Brown averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this past season. If given the right opportunity, the 28-year-old could be a high-impact player on a contender. He's known for his ability to fit in a specific role on offense but provide suffocating defense on the other end.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Reveals Plans After Golden State Warriors' Elimination
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Appearance in San Francisco Amid Warriors Trade Rumors
Former Warriors Player Could Make Unexpected Return Next Season