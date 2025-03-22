Warriors Reportedly Make Big Decision on Ex-Knicks Player
Kevin Knox may not be the biggest name that the Golden State Warriors have signed since the trade deadline, but he's been a great presence off of the bench for the team.
While Knox is only averaging 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.3 minutes, when he's given legitimate minutes, he's capable of producing. On February 25 against the Charlotte Hornets, he put up 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks on 57/50/100 shooting in only 15 minutes.
The Warriors have valued Knox's production so much, that they've reportedly signed him for the rest of the season, according to Shams Charania.
Via @ShamsCharania: "The Golden State Warriors will sign forward Kevin Knox to a deal for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. The former No. 9 pick averaged 4 points and 7 minutes over 7 games for the Warriors in February and March."
Knox was drafted as the 9th overall pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Knicks. He spent four seasons there from 2018-2022 before ultimately joining the Golden State Warriors in 2025.
Since joining the Warriors, Knox has been incredibly excited about playing alongside Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.
“We got Steph Curry,” Knox said in his debut. “He’s going to put the ball in the bucket already. I think they’re looking for guys to go out there and play defense and just play off him and Draymond, just do it at a high level and efficiently."
It's hard to see the Warriors making any other major moves before the playoffs, but right now, the team looks very good and ready for the big dance.