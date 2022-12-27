Warriors Reveal Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, and will once again be shorthanded. Along with the expected absence of Steph Curry, the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green is being listed as probable with right foot soreness.

The Warriors are coming off a huge Christmas Day win vs. a fully-loaded Memphis Grizzlies team, and cannot afford a letdown against Charlotte. While the Warriors are not much better than anybody when this shorthanded, they proved against Memphis that they have enough to pull out wins, even against good teams. It's for this reason that Golden State must avoid a letdown vs. a very bad Hornets team.

For the Hornets, their injury report has not yet been released. They are on the second night of a back to back, and had most of their team available on Monday vs. Portland.

Even after their big win vs. the Grizzlies, the Warriors are still in a bad spot in the standings. That can change quickly with a stretch of wins, which is why games against inferior opponents like the Hornets need to result in victories. While they await the return of Steph Curry, the Warriors have to continue finding ways to win. They were able to do it against the Memphis Grizzlies, and will look to do in again vs. the Hornets.

Related Articles

Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder

Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry's Shoulder

Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game