Warriors Reveal New Starting Lineup With Jimmy Butler vs Bulls
Jimmy Butler is making his highly-anticipated debut with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls.
It seemed like there was some level of concern that Butler couldn't debut on Saturday after he wasn't able to participate in shootaround, but there's nothing to worry about. Butler has officially been cleared to participate in his first game ever with the team.
The Golden State Warriors revealed their first starting lineup ever with Butler inserted, and it's comprised of: Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Quinten Post.
Knowing Steve Kerr, if the unit struggles for a consistent period of time, it's hard to imagine that he'll stick with it. Additionally, one would have to imagine that it'll change once Jonathan Kuminga returns from injury for the team.
When it comes to playing with Steph Curry, Butler has been very excited about the opportunity
"Everybody knows he's the greatest shooter in the world, greatest shooter in history," Butler said about Curry. "Makes my job a lot easier. I probably got a lot more space out there... Pass the ball to Steph and get out the way. Easy."
The Warriors also recently signed Quinten Post from a two-way contract into a standard NBA contract as becomes a consistent member of the team's starting lineup.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
