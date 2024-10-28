Warriors Reveal Unexpected Injury Update on Andrew Wiggins
The hits just keep on coming for the Golden State Warriors. After it was announced that Steph Curry would be missing time due to an ankle injury, the team also revealed that another star player is dealing with injury.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Andrew Wiggins is considered questionable against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow after suffering a lower back strain.
On Sunday night's game against the LA Clippers, Andrew Wiggins had his best game of the season in only 29 minutes. The NBA champion put up 29 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block on 73/63/67 shooting from the field. In three games this season, Wiggins is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 55/58/80 shooting from the field.
The Golden State Warriors had a relatively easy start to the season as the team blew out both the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. The Warriors faced their first decent challenge against the LA Clippers but unfortunately failed. Not only did the Warriors lose to the Clippers, they had multiple players suffer injuries in the process.
The Warriors are about to have their depth extremely tested during their next 10 games. These are the moments that players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski have been waiting for. Now, it's just a matter of actually getting it done.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
