Warriors Rookie Makes Strong Steph Curry Admission
Stephen Curry is at that point in his career where he's playing with a generation of young talent that grew up idolizing him in their youth. Golden State Warriors rookie second-round draft pick Will Richard was the latest rookie to find himself starstruck after meeting the four-time champion.
After recording a cool 16 points and four rebounds in the Warriors' 90-88 loss to the Spurs at the California Classic summer league on Sunday, Richard got the postgame press conference honors. While his own performance was a topic of conversation, so was his experience meeting Curry for the first time on Saturday, which he called a "top 3 moment" of his life.
That's certainly a meaningful distinction for Richard to acknowledge, especially considering the fact that he was the Florida Gators' leading scorer with 18 points in their thrilling national championship victory over Houston in April.
Richard was drafted 56th overall by Golden State, where he'll likely develop into a rotational 3&D role like the one he mostly occupied at Florida. The Warriors aren't shy about giving their second rounders some run early on in their career, as evidenced by their handling of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quentin Post in recent seasons.
In addition to tallying 16 points and four rebounds on Sunday, Richard also had two steals and a perfect 8-of-8 shooting clip from the free throw line. He didn't play in the Warriors' California Classic opener against the Lakers on Saturday, but he is expected to be a significant part of the team's plans at the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Related Articles
Kevon Looney Sends Heartfelt Message to Warriors
Ex-NBA All-Star Calls Out Knicks' Mike Brown Hire
NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Latest Appearance at Warriors-Lakers Game