Latest Report on Kevin Durant Trade to Golden State Warriors
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are starting to heat up with the NBA Draft approaching. Earlier in the week, ESPN NBA Insider revealed that Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, are sorting through teams for trade options at the moment.
With the Golden State Warriors not currently being listed as a frontrunner for Durant, there was some hope that they could work out a deal, as Charania mentioned that "Several wild-card suitors have made inquiries on Durant in the past seven to 10 days."
Durant is coming off of yet another incredible season, averaging 26.6 points per game on 52.7% shooting and 43% from three. Although he was not eligible for any awards due to playing only 62 games, Durant has demonstrated that he can still score at an elite level.
Anthony Slater, Warriors reporter from The Athletic, recently appeared on "Warriors Plus-Minus" with fellow Warriors reporter Tim Kawakami to discuss Golden State's chances at acquiring Durant.
Slater said, “I don't hear any Durant to the Warriors noise currently at this current moment. And you do hear a lot of buzz in the league that the Durant market is moving, and it's probably going to be the first domino of the summer, and the draft is, what, two weeks away about at this point, and that by draft night, that domino might fall.”
Slater continued to say, "There's reasons you're not necessarily hearing the Warriors, and honestly, it's Jimmy Butler. I mean, like, Jimmy, I'm not saying Jimmy Butler's a better player than Kevin Durant, but Jimmy Butler's a content, happy-to-be-here Golden State Warrior who just with this iteration of the Warriors had a very strong finish of the season, helped them win in the first round.”
After acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline in February, the Warriors went on a massive run to end the regular season and advanced to the Conference Semifinals before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.
