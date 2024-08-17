Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Dealing With Family Emergency During NBA Offseason
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was scheduled to make an NBA offseason appearance in China, but has canceled due to a family emergency.
Speaking on the Chinese app, Weibo, Wiggins' manager Richard Clarke shared the news that he has been going through a tough time (h/t Yahoo Sports).
“Andrew won’t be able to come to China in the next couple of days due to a family emergency,”Clarke wrote in his post on Wiggins' account. “These days have been really rough and tough on Andrew and the family. This trip really meant a lot to us.”
Clarke added in the video, "His family has been excited for the past couple of months to go out there to see his fans to see the culture, to see his team, to eat the food. Just to have a great experience out there with you guys once again, Unexpected things happen, unforeseen circumstances that are out of our control that will postpone this trip for now."
Wiggins has spent some time away from the Warriors in recent seasons to take care of family situations, which is something the organization has been very supportive of him throughout.
Clarke also said in his video, "When the time is right, we definitely will be back in China. I know he’s looking forward to seeing you all very soon. We appreciate the love and support that you guys provide for him. In due time he’ll be back, and we’ll make it whole. Thank you."
