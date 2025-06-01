Warriors Star Named Dream Target for Eastern Conference Team
The Brooklyn Nets are in the early stages of a rebuild and have a plethora of assets to build a contender down the road. Amid blockbuster trade rumors, the Nets have an influx of cap space and draft picks, which means the goal right now should be allocating young players for the future.
One player who has been consistently linked to Brooklyn is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old found great success at the beginning of the season, and finished with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
However, when the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler at this year's deadline, Kuminga's playing time dipped. He managed to shine in the postseason after Stephen Curry suffered a hamstring strain, but the consensus is that the restricted free agent will play elsehwere next season.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz listed Kuminga as a dream target for the Nets this offseason, along with Jabari Smith Jr. and Rob Dillingham. Swartz is following the direction of young talent for Brooklyn as well.
"The rebuilding Brooklyn Nets need an influx of young talent at nearly every position and have the cap space ($62 million even with a Cam Thomas cap hold) to take on contracts from financially-strapped teams this summer," Swartz wrote.
"Kuminga is a restricted free agent, so some sort of sign-and-trade to get him to Brooklyn and Cam Johnson to the Warriors makes a lot of sense."
If Kuminga ends up on the Nets, he would immediately get more opportunities to develop into a true star. Brooklyn has the space to acquire him, while Golden State is already paying Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green nearly an estimated $140 million next season.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Latest Post
Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Not Joining NBA Trend