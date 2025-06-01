Inside The Warriors

Warriors Star Named Dream Target for Eastern Conference Team

One Golden State Warriors star was recently named a dream target for the Brooklyn Nets.

Jed Katz

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4), forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and forward Draymond Green (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Brooklyn Nets are in the early stages of a rebuild and have a plethora of assets to build a contender down the road. Amid blockbuster trade rumors, the Nets have an influx of cap space and draft picks, which means the goal right now should be allocating young players for the future.

One player who has been consistently linked to Brooklyn is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old found great success at the beginning of the season, and finished with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

However, when the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler at this year's deadline, Kuminga's playing time dipped. He managed to shine in the postseason after Stephen Curry suffered a hamstring strain, but the consensus is that the restricted free agent will play elsehwere next season.

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz listed Kuminga as a dream target for the Nets this offseason, along with Jabari Smith Jr. and Rob Dillingham. Swartz is following the direction of young talent for Brooklyn as well.

"The rebuilding Brooklyn Nets need an influx of young talent at nearly every position and have the cap space ($62 million even with a Cam Thomas cap hold) to take on contracts from financially-strapped teams this summer," Swartz wrote.

"Kuminga is a restricted free agent, so some sort of sign-and-trade to get him to Brooklyn and Cam Johnson to the Warriors makes a lot of sense."

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

If Kuminga ends up on the Nets, he would immediately get more opportunities to develop into a true star. Brooklyn has the space to acquire him, while Golden State is already paying Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green nearly an estimated $140 million next season.

Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

