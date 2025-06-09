Warriors Star Reveals Dream Opponent in NBA Finals
It's tough to go back and reminisce on how great the Golden State Warriors were through the second half of the NBA season. Since pairing Stephen Curry with Jimmy Butler at this year's trade deadline, the Warriors climbed in statistics and standings to become one of the more elite teams in the league.
However, Curry's hamstring injury halted Golden State's title hopes, resulting in a second-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the decisive Game 5, starting shooting guard Brandin stole the show with 28 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Despite the loss, it was a major chance for the 22-year-old to bounce back amid a rough season.
Podziemski saw improvement in looking at the surface of his stats from his rookie year. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He recently went on Kay Adams' Up & Adams show to discuss this past season, the NBA in general, and much more.
Adams asked Podziemski, a Wisconsin native, if he had ever thought about playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, the team from his home state. While he confirmed that he has, he also noted that he would love to compete against the Bucks at the highest stage.
"You think about it as a kid growing up," Podziemski said. "Going to the games, watching Giannis [Antetokounmpo], like, 'How cool would it be to wear the same jersey as him, do the same things he does?'
"For me to be here [in Golden State] for as long as I can, that's obviously the goal," Podziemski said. "It would be pretty cool to win a championship in Milwaukee, against them."
