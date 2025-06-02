Warriors' Steph Curry Opens Up About Only Being ‘Human’
Despite owning four NBA championships, two Most Valuable Player Awards, four All-NBA First Team selections, 11 All-Star selections, two scoring titles, and a Finals MVP Award, Steph Curry still feels imposter syndrome just like anyone else.
"At times, yeah," he said in a recent interview with CNBC. The Golden State Warriors star has seen his share of success with still a few more seasons left to play, but as he explained, any semblances of doubt stem beyond the 94 feet of a basketball court.
"It's an idea of: Are you doing everything you can to take care of people that are relying on you?" Curry said. "Are you fulfilling your full potential? Those are daily commitments and daily thoughts you have to weave through."
Supporting his four kids sits atop that list for Curry. Being a good husband to his wife, Ayesha, motivates the star, but it also bleeds over into how he plays — winning championships for loyal fans who expect as much might feel like a responsibility. As would playing a role model for kids.
It's part of the job as a basketball star, and Curry shoulders it with pride. He enjoys the fanfare that comes with it. That doesn't mean it doesn't get to him at times, either. Even as a four-time NBA champion.
"I'm human like everybody," he said. "You have doubts about yourself." Keeping that mindset is important for Curry, especially after many believed he was a driving reason in Golden State's playoff elimination by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, without the Olympics taking up his time, Curry will get time to rest and chase that coveted fifth title next season.
