Inside The Warriors

Warriors Urged to Trade for $186 Million All-Star Center

Should the Golden State Warriors trade Draymond Green for a new center?

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie react after a play with Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie react after a play with Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The biggest position that the Golden State Warriors need to upgrade is the center position.

For as good as Draymond Green has been as an undersized center, he's now 35 years old, and playing at the position clearly wears down his body. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney also can't really be trusted to play heavy center minutes either, despite being 29 years old.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

With that in mind, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested that the team should make a trade for Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. In fact, he even suggested that the team trade Draymond to make it happen.

"Sabonis would be the perfect third star for the Golden State Warriors, even if it meant trading Draymond Green in order to get him," Swartz said.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis
Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Despite Sabonis being the same age as Looney, he's a far better performer and has even led the league in rebounding for numerous years.

"The 29-year-old has led the NBA in rebounding for three years in a row, is the league's second-best passing big man after Nikola Jokić and shot 41.7 percent from three this season," Swartz added. "Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Sabonis would give head coach Steve Kerr a ton of offensive options."

Even though Sabonis is a tremendous offensive player, he's a major target on the defensive end. He could be a great acquisition for the Golden State Warriors, but trading Green for him would be a major mistake.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post With Kylian Mbappe, Lando Norris

New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Bucks Amid Warriors Rumors

NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Appearance With Boston Celtics Superstar

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News