Warriors Urged to Trade for $186 Million All-Star Center
The biggest position that the Golden State Warriors need to upgrade is the center position.
For as good as Draymond Green has been as an undersized center, he's now 35 years old, and playing at the position clearly wears down his body. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney also can't really be trusted to play heavy center minutes either, despite being 29 years old.
With that in mind, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested that the team should make a trade for Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. In fact, he even suggested that the team trade Draymond to make it happen.
"Sabonis would be the perfect third star for the Golden State Warriors, even if it meant trading Draymond Green in order to get him," Swartz said.
Despite Sabonis being the same age as Looney, he's a far better performer and has even led the league in rebounding for numerous years.
"The 29-year-old has led the NBA in rebounding for three years in a row, is the league's second-best passing big man after Nikola Jokić and shot 41.7 percent from three this season," Swartz added. "Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Sabonis would give head coach Steve Kerr a ton of offensive options."
Even though Sabonis is a tremendous offensive player, he's a major target on the defensive end. He could be a great acquisition for the Golden State Warriors, but trading Green for him would be a major mistake.
