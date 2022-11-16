Warriors vs. Suns Injury Report Revealed

Still searching for their first road win, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will travel to Phoenix on Wednesday night for a date with the Suns. This matchup has been touted as a rivalry the last year, but it hasn't ever truly developed into one. The expectation was that these two teams would meet in the Western Conference Finals last season, but with the Suns choking in round two, that never happened.

Neither the Suns or Warriors are playing at an extremely high level right now. Off to a very poor start, the Warriors are just 6-8. While Phoenix is currently in a better spot at 8-5, they have also been a notch below their usual regular season dominance, which is similar to many of the hopeful Western Conference contenders right now.

Both in need of wins, this should be a fun matchup between the Warriors and Suns. The injury reports are not extensive for either side, but there are some developments to follow.

For the Suns, they will be without Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder, their two expected absences. Veteran point guard Chris Paul is questionable with right heel soreness.

For the Warriors, they will be without only Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Andre Iguodala. If Chris Paul plays, both teams will have close to their entire rotation intact, which would make for an even more exciting matchup.

