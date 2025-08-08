What Steph Curry and Draymond Green Taught Warriors Teammate Moses Moody
Although the Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2025 playoffs, the season could be considered a success.
After a 25-26 start to the 2024-2025 season, the Warriors ended up winning 23 of their 30 games after acquiring Jimmy Butler to finish the season.
Golden State did finish in the Play-In Tournament after a heartbreaking loss in overtime to the Los Angeles Clippers on the final day of the season, but faced the Houston Rockets in the first round after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament.
Golden State got contributions from a multitude of players throughout their late-season run. Still, Steph Curry led the charge against the Houston Rockets, defeating them in seven games before getting injured against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
Who is a part of the Warriors' young core?
While the entire direction of the team runs through Curry, Green, and Jimmy Butler, the core of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a topic of discussion amongst Warrior fans.
It is clear that the Warriors need to add solidified depth around their current rotation of players in order to make any noise in the gauntlet that is the NBA's Western Conference, but the holdup with Kuminga's contract situation is putting a damper on things.
Did Moses Moody take anything from his time around future Hall of Famers?
In a recent appearance on "The Young Man and The Three," Moody shared his experiences with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
"A lot of it was just sitting on that bench - that's therapeutic sitting over there. Why am I not in the game? And then I realized that it would be a lot of stuff that nobody said when I did it," Moody explained.
Moody explained how he was in awe of Steph Curry during practices, saying, "He does the things he be doing in the games when he just takes over and goes crazy. Well imagine it in practice."
When talking about Draymond Green, Moody said, "I used to go to Dray's [Draymond Green] room when we was on the road all the time and just sit there and talk to him and ask questions just because he's so smart, so observant and he's been there for a while."
Moody is coming off a season where he played 74 games, averaging 9.8 points per game on 37.4 percent from beyond the arc and playing a critical role defensively on a Warriors team that ranked in the top-10 in defensive rating.
