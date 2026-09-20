It hasn't been a great offseason for the Golden State Warriors, who tried and failed to acquire LeBron James via free agency and probably a few other big-name players via the trade market.

But if there's one silver lining, it's that Stephen Curry seems as motivated as ever.

Will he author another vintage season?

Read on for a 2026-27 season prediction on Curry's season as well as other Pacific Division topics.

Warriors Prediction: Curry Makes Second-Team All-NBA

Health permitting, you can all but guarantee Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama will be in the All-NBA first team.

The last spot on the first team will likely go to a player on a team that wins 55-plus games, which will eliminate Curry.

But Curry should have a spot on the second team if he plays at least 65 games.

The Warriors will once again be dependent on Curry's scoring and playmaking. That will lead to a handful of 40-point games for a 38-year-old, which is almost unheard of.

It will also help Curry's cause if the Warriors are a bit better than expected, which I believe will be the case. I don't think they will be winning 50-plus games, but they should beat their over/under win projection of 40.5.

Lakers Prediction: Doncic Falls Just Short of MVP Again

Luka Doncic has finished top eight in MVP voting six times, and he's been top four three times, including last season.

He'll once again fall just short of winning it.

There's little doubt that his numbers will be extraordinary, but what is working against him is the fact that the Lakers won 53 games last season. I'd consider it a feat if they win 50-plus again without LeBron James, but if the Lakers aren't better than they were last year, it will hurt his MVP narrative all the same.

Most importantly, if Victor Wembanyma has the Spurs in the low-60s in wins again, some voters will have a hard time considering Doncic as more valuable than Wemby.

Suns Prediction: Maluach Top 5 in Most Improved Voting

Second-year players typically don't win Most Improved Player, so I will go with the more realistic prediction that Khaman Maluach finishes in the top five instead.

The 2025 No. 10 pick averaged just 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game last season, but in the final three contests of the season, he had two 14-rebound games.

And with Mark Williams out for several months with a torn labrum, Maluach will likely start at center.

The 7'2" 20-year-old will make a name for himself on the defensive end with rim protecting and rebounding.

Clippers Prediction: Clips Get 2 1st-Round Picks with Trade Deadline Sells

The Clippers will hang around the playoff picture in the first half of the season, but they'll prioritize getting draft capital at the trade deadline, which will lead to a worse second-half record.

Outside of Keaton Wagler, they should listen to trade calls on any player. But the ones that will have the biggest markets are Max Strus, Rui Hachimura, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn.

Strus, Jones and Dunn are on expiring contracts, while Hachimura has a team option for 2027-28, which makes him an even more valuable trade chip.

It might take two separate trades, with one or both having multiple Clippers in the outgoing package, but the Clips will come out of this trade deadline with two more protected first-round picks.

Kings Prediction: LaVine Gets Bought Out After Trade Deadline

The Kings project to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, and their top priority at the trade deadline will be finding value for Zach LaVine, who is on a $49 million expiring contract.

They will be unsuccessful in that mission, but they'll do right by him by offering him a buyout soon after the deadline.

LaVine would be the crown jewel of the buyout market. The Warriors would be among the teams that aren't eligible to sign him because they are over the first apron.