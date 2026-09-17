Steph Curry Wants to Be a Warriors 'Lifer,' But Is His Faith Misplaced?

On Thursday, Stephen Curry had a chance to put pressure on the Golden State Warriors organization to support him better, but he once again chose to not send that message publicly.

Replying to a question on CNBC's Squawk on the Street about whether LeBron James' decision to test free agency appealed to him, Curry said it didn't and elaborated with the following:

"I've always stated that I want to be a lifer with Golden State," Curry said. "What we've built there, the fact that I get to run it back this year with Draymond [Green] and Coach [Steve] Kerr.

"All the contract stuff, this NBA thing from year-to-year is so crazy. Things change really fast. But I do know my interest and mission to stay in Golden State and be competitive is there, and the contract stuff will take care of itself."

It's common for stars to put pressure on their organizations by not publicly committing to the team long-term, but Curry is essentially guaranteeing he'll be back next season, whether it's via a contract extension or re-signing in 2027 free agency.

It's clear that Curry doesn't see the point in forcing the front office to make moves. His actions suggest he has faith that they are doing what they can—within reason—to compete for more championships.

Is Curry's Faith Misplaced?

Here is a list of some of the teams that have traded multiple first-round picks for a player in the last five years:

- Knicks (Mikal Bridges in 2024; Karl-Anthony Towns in 2024)

- Spurs (De'Aaron Fox in 2025)

- 76ers (Jaylen Brown in 2026)

- Celtics (Jrue Holiday in 2023)

- Raptors (Kawhi Leonard in 2026)

- Cavaliers (Donovan Mitchell in 2022)

- Timberwolves (Rudy Gobert in 2022; LaMelo Ball in 2026)

- Pacers (Pascal Siakam in 2024; Ivica Zubac in 2026)

- Heat (Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2026)

- Lakers (Walker Kessler in 2026)

- Magic (Desmond Bane in 2025)

All of these teams have a better outlook than the Warriors for the 2026-27 season. Most of them don't have a player as good as Stephen Curry to build around, but that didn't stop them from deciding two-plus future first-round picks is a price worth paying for a better shot at a title.

Some fans will point out that the Warriors did make their big move when they acquired Jimmy Butler.

That move saved them from missing the playoffs in 2025 and gave them a shot to make the conference finals. But the Warriors needed more reinforcements for a championship run, and they could have gotten them because they only had to give up one first-round pick for Butler.

Other fans might point out that the Warriors have tried to get many of these players.

But the reason the Dubs haven't landed them is they've been unwilling to part with enough assets (except in the case of Giannis, in which they simply didn't have enough assets to beat the best offer). They've held firm on what they are willing to give up, waiting for a good value trade instead of perhaps overpaying a bit to get Curry the help he needs immediately.

Team governor Joe Lacob is understandably worried about the post-Curry era and doesn't want to be left without too many future first-round picks. But there's no denying that the Dubs have valued that future to the detriment of the present for the last few years.

Now the Warriors are setting up Curry for a fifth consecutive season of battling for one of the final Western Conference playoff spots. Some fans and pundits are even calling it a gap year considering that a) the injuries to Butler and Moses Moody make title contention seem even further away and b) so many of the Warriors players are on expiring contracts.

The premise is the Dubs can support Curry better next year with a free-agency shopping spree.

It's almost like the front office is saying, "Steph, if you can wait just a little bit longer, we'll fix this roster."

Whether you agree with the Warriors' stubbornness, you have to wonder how Curry isn't having a crisis of faith with the front office.

Maybe he is. But the 38-year-old won't show it, for better or worse.