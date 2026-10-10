3 Storylines I'm Focused On in Warriors Preseason Game vs. Kings

When the Golden State Warriors play their fourth preseason game on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, many fans will once again be focused on Yaxel Lendeborg.

The rookie was quiet in his preseason opener before coming alive in his second game on Tuesday.

What he'll have for an encore is among the storylines I'll be focusing on.

Podz's Defense on Acuff, LaVine

The Warriors gave Brandin Podziemski a five-year, $110 million extension on Saturday. I argued here that Podz is worth that contract, but perhaps the biggest question mark about it is his point-of-attack defense.

Stephen Curry has thrived next to guards and wings who can defend the point of attack. In that sense, Podz isn't an ideal running mate.

The Kings have a lot of roster issues, but they are not lacking for firepower at the guard spots.

Darius Acuff Jr., the No. 7 pick of the 2026 draft, has averaged 15.5 points per agme in his first two preseason games. Zach LaVine averaged 19.2 points per game last season.

It's likely that the Warriors will begin the game with Curry and Podz guarding Acuff and LaVine.

Will Podz contain the Kings guards?

If not, there will be immediate questions about whether the Warriors overpaid Podz.

Podz does so many things well that he can be worth his new contract even if he has defensive POA issues. But it is fair to wonder if a Curry-Podz backcourt is good enough defensively for a deep playoff run.

It would be a blow to the value of the contract if the Warriors eventually conclude Podz should be a sixth man because his defense doesn't complement Curry's well enough.

Lendeborg's Offensive Encore

Yaxel Lendeborg had 17 points (7-of-11 shooting) and nine rebounds in 21 minutes against the Lakers on Tuesday, showing the type of offensive agression Steve Kerr wanted.

But it must be noted that the Lakers were resting many of their rotation players.

The Kings project to be one of the worst defensive teams in the league, but Saturday should prove to be a tougher test than playing the Lakers' B team was.

Sacramento will likely start De'Andre Hunter and Precious Achiuwa at the forward spots if Keegan Murray can't suit up. Hunter and Achiuwa are solid defenders with the size to challenge Lendeborg when he tries to play bully ball.

Getting More from Niang and Other Struggling Rotation Players

Al Horford (20 percent), De'Anthony Melton (27.3 percent) and Georges Niang (28.6 percent) have struggled shooting the ball in the preseason.

They've collectively made three of their 16 threes.

Of course there's no reason to be concerned yet, but it would be nice to see all of them score more efficiently.

Keep in mind that Horford shot just 29.8 percent from three over his first 13 games last year; Melton shot just 29.4 percent from three for the season; and Niang is coming off having missed the entire 2025-26 season with a foot injury.

Of the three, Niang is clearly the best shooter, but he's also the one who needs to shoot well to be a valuable contributor, as Melton and Horford provide enough defensively to help in other areas.