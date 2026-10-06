3 Storylines I'm Focused On in Warriors Preseason Game vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a lackluster performance in their first preseason game against the Clippers on Sunday.

They will hope to show progress on Tuesday against the Lakers.

In my first preseason game preview, I said I'd be watching for how Yaxel Lenbeborg looked, how Draymond Green was adjusting to his new role and how the team's new offense flowed.

Lendeborg will be featured again here, as his play in preseason is the Warriors' biggest storyline. But I have two new storylines that I'll be focusing on.

How Will Lendeborg Respond to Kerr's Advice?

After Sunday's loss to the Clippers, Steve Kerr said Lendeborg needs to be more aggressive. He added that Lendeborg is "capable of being the lead offensive threat" when Stephen Curry is on the bench, which was a job Jimmy Butler was handling last season before he got hurt.

It's a lot to ask of a rookie, but it's also quite a compliment. Kerr believes Lendeborg has the offensive talent to be a consistent scorer/playmaker immediately.

Lendeborg had just four points on 1-of-6 shooting against the Clippers. He hit a three on the first possession of the game and didn't make a field goal after that in his19 minutes of playing time.

Expect the 2026 NCAA champion to look to score more against the Lakers, which could be a good challenge if all of their defensive-minded wings—Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Jarred Vanderbilt among them—suit up.

Can Ike Push Bassey for Backup Center Job?

Charles Bassey is in prime position to secure the backup center job while Kristaps Porzingis is out. Bassey checked in for the first quarter against the Clippers, which is a great sign he'll have a regular-season role.

Bassey was productive in the preseason opener with 12 points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes. But the one player who could vault ahead of him on the depth chart was productive as well.

Graham Ike had 11 points and five rebounds in 16 minutes. He checked in for the first time early in the second quarter, so his playing time wasn't all in the second half against backups and third-stringers.

The Warriors gave Bassey a partially guaranteed contract this offseason, so there's no risk of him being released before the season even if Ike, who is on a two-way contract, outplays him.

But the Dubs don't have enough invested in Bassey to blindly play him over Ike in the regular season.

I believe this is a real position battle that Ike could win if he has a surprisingly strong preseason.

Will Podz Match the Training Camp Hype?

The Warriors need Brandin Podziemski to be a consistent scorer in general, but it's especially true when Porzingis and Butler are out.

By most accounts, Podz had an excellent camp in Hawaii. But his play did not carry over to the first preseason game, as Podz had seven points on 2-of-10 shooting.

In the grand scheme of things, Podz's performance in Tuesday's game or the preseason in general isn't crucial.

But it certainly wouldn't hurt to have the fourth-year guard scoring at will to prepare himself for a bigger scoring load than he's ever had.