LJ Cryer will make his second career start on Monday as the Golden State Warriors (8-5) take on the Pelicans (4-10) at Smoothie King Center.

Cryer joins Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Al Horford.

Cryer started one game as a rookie when the Warriors were even more short-handed than they are Monday. He replaces De'Anthony Melton, who started against the Spurs on Friday in Golden State's first full game with Stephen Curry nursing his oblique injury.

Although not as surprising, the Warriors are giving Horford just his second start of the season.

With Lendeborg, Green and Horford in the lineup, the Warriors are going about as big as they can at the forward and center spots.

This is the Warriors' 10th different starting lineup of the season.

The Pelicans are starting Jeremiah Fears, Saddiq Bey, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson and Yves Missi. Trey Murphy III (knee) is missing his fifth consecutive game.

Cryer Is a Logical Choice for More Offense

Before the game, I suggested that the Warriors put Cryer in the starting lineup for Melton. The main reason is they simply need more offensive firepower.

Among healthy Warriors, Cryer is first in points per 36 minutes at 23.9. Melton is a better defensive player, but his points per 36 minutes average is just 16.2.

Cryer's three-point shot is for real. In 28 NBA appearences, he's shooting 41.1 percent from downtown.

Melton is shooting 42.0 percent from three this season, but for his career he's at just 36.0 percent, and he's certainly not getting up the volume of threes per minute that Cryer is.

Horford over Bassey Is a Curious Decision

Horford is a better shooter than Charles Bassey, and of course Horford has way more experience. But from a pure production perspective, Bassey is outplaying Horford severely.

Bassey is averaging 21.5 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per 36 minutes. Horford is averaging 9.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Steve Kerr is valuing Horford's ability to space the floor, which is especially valuable with Green, who needs shooters around him to maximize his passing ability.

But playing Horford is coming at the expense of playing a rim-running, rim-protecting, high-energy big who might simply provide more value, even if playing Green and Bassey together could lead to more spacing issues.