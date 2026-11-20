The Golden State Warriors are changing their starting lineup for the sixth consecutive game on Thursday against the Grizzlies.

They will go with Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Charles Bassey.

There are two differences from Wednesday's starting five against the Mavericks. Melton is in for LJ Cryer, and Santos is in for Draymond Green.

Green is resting on the back end of a back-to-back.

The Grizzlies are starting Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, Cam Boozer and Taylor Hendricks.

Will the Warriors' Newest Starting Lineup Benefit from Green's Absence?

On Wednesday, Steve Kerr dismissed the idea that Green should come off the bench. I explained here why he should give the idea serious consideration.

On Thursday, he gets to see what a non-Green starting five looks like while the the Dubs are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

The Warriors have been getting routed in first quarters over the last three games, falling behind 18-0 against the Spurs, 23-2 against the Pelicans and 25-9 against the Mavs.

In theory, the Dubs will play better offensively without Green, who is averaging a league-worst 4.4 points per 36 minutes.

We'll see how it goes Thursday.

Boozer vs. Lendeborg Part II

Two of the best rookies from the 2026 class square off for the second time Thursday. Boozer and the Grizzlies got the better of Lendeborg and the Warriors with a 111-108 win at Chase Center on Oct. 23.

Ty Jerome had a game-high 28 points, and after the game, he said about the Warriors: "I think some people said some things a little disrespectful. Crossed a little bit of a line."

He was likely referring in part to Lendeborg, who was critical of the Grizzlies' summer league players after the Warriors won the Summer League Championship Game.

Jerome (hip) and Zach Edey (ankle) are out for this game, as is Stephen Curry (oblique), which changes the complexion of how this game will go.

Recent injuries haven't slowed down the Grizzlies, as they are 11-4 and have won four in a row. Meanwhile, the Warriors (8-7) have been outscored by 88 points during their four-game losing streak.