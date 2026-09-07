3 Warriors Players Rated Way Too Low in NBA 2K27

The NBA 2K27 ratings are out, and as always, there are players rated too low, including some Golden State Warriors.

But not all of the ratings were off base.

Stephen Curry got a 93 overall, which is tied for the ninth-highest rating. That feels about right. I also felt that the ratings for Jimmy Butler (85), Gui Santos (78) and Al Horford (77), among others, were about where they deserved to be.

But three other Warriors got a bit disrespected. I explain how below.

Yaxel Lendeborg, 73 Overall

NBA 2K tends to rate rookies pretty low before they've played in the NBA. I accept that.

My gripe with this ranking is how he compares to other rookies.

All of the 2026 top eight picks are rated higher than Lendeborg. Cam Boozer, whom Lendeborg outplayed in the summer league championship, got a 79. Keaton Wagler (No. 5 pick) and Darius Acuff Jr. (No. 7 pick) got 75s. Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 6 pick) and Kingston Flemings (No. 8 pick) got 74s.

I don't think there should be a six-point difference between Boozer and Lendeborg, but that's less problematic than Wagler, Brown, Acuff and Flemings being higher-rated than Lendeborg.

Lendeborg might have less long-term potential than all of them, but he's better than them right now. He's coming off a season in which he ranked second in BPM in college basketball (only behind Boozer). With his size and versatility, he's likely to be more impactful than all of them for at least the entire 2026-27 season.

With that in mind, he should be at least three points higher.

Brandin Podziemski, 79 Overall

To be a top-100 player, you have to have an 81 rating or higher. I think Podz should be exactly at 81.

Among Warriors players, Podz is tied for fourth with Draymond Green and two points behind Kristaps Porzingis (81). Especially when including projected durability, I think Podz is better than both.

Some of the other players at 81 include Shaedon Sharpe and Matas Buzelis. They've proved they can score more consistently, but they don't impact winning as much as Podz, whose help defense, rebounding and three-point shooting make him a valuable role player.

Assuming Podz picks up where he left off last season (18.1 PPG in the final two months), he'll quickly get a better 2K rating.

De'Anthony Melton, 76 Overall

Among Warriors, Melton is tied with Moses Moody and Brandon Williams for the eighth-best rating on the team. Moody deserves a better ranking when healthy, but considering he might miss most of the 2026-27 season with a torn patellar tendon, it's understandable that he's a 76.

Melton being tied with Williams is not understandable.

Williams is a better scorer inside the arc, but Melton is a better shooter. Even if one concedes that Williams is a better offensive player, Melton is so much better on the defensive end that he has to be higher.

What's holding Melton back are three-pointer and durability scores. Though Melton shot 29.4 percent from three last season, his career mark is 35.8 percent. He'll likely bounce back there.

As for durability, he's had his fair share of injuries, but he should be fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in November 2024.

That Melton is just one point higher than Porzingis in durability doesn't seem right.

A more fair rating for Melton would be a 78.