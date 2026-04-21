4 Biggest Questions Facing the Warriors This Offseason

The Golden State Warriors have so many questions this offseason, it was a challenge to narrow this down to just four.

Among the questions that didn't make the cut are:

- What will extension talks look like for Stephen Curry?

- What will extension talks look like for Brandin Podziemski?

- Will the Warriors re-sign De'Anthony Melton?

- Will Al Horford be back with the Warriors?

We'll begin with the question on everyone's minds and go from there.

Who Will Be Coaching the Warriors in 2026-27?

After the Warriors' play-in game loss on Friday, Steve Kerr said he wanted a week or two to organize his thoughts before meeting with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and team owner Joe Lacob about his future.

Kerr is not under contract for next season. The Warriors need to make a decision quickly so they can focus on their long list of other offseason tasks.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Anthony Slater wrote that those around Kerr think he's burnt out after 12 seasons with the Warriors.

Kerr has repeatedly said he'd never leave Stephen Curry, who is under contract for next season.

So this really could go either way, but if Kerr is done, then the Warriors will have to find a replacement as fast as possible.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported Todd Golden would be one of their targets. Golden is thriving with Florida, so it's not clear how interested he would be. But the fact that the Warriors would even consider a 40-year-old with no NBA experience brings up more questions.

What would that mean for the immediate futures of Curry and Draymond Green? Would the Warriors be even more future-focused with a young coach than they would with, say, Kerr or a different veteran replacement like Terry Stotts?

How Serious Are Lacob and Dunleavy About Making One Last Run?

If you search X long enough, you'll find plenty of Warriors fans saying Lacob and the front office haven't been serious about competing for the last four years.

Whether you agree with that or not, one thing is sure: This roster needs help more than those four did, and to get that help, they'll likely have to trade into their future first-round pick chest.

We know the Warriors would be willing to do that for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard, but if they can't land either and LeBron James signs elsewhere, will they go with the company line "we tried" again, or will they make a bold move that actually gives this team a chance?

Lacob is seemingly in the Warriors ownership game for the long haul, so it's understandable that he's protective of the picks.

But if the Warriors aren't going to do anything to significantly improve this roster, they might as well trade their veterans for whatever draft capital they can get and start the rebuild now.

Will Draymond Be Back, and If So, for What Price?

Green has a player option for $27.7 million. He's already suggested that he will decline it to sign a multiyear deal that will lower his 2026-27 salary, which could make it easier for Golden State to use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception this offseason.

Perhaps it will be as simple as that, but there are potential landmines along the way.

If Kerr is gone, will Green still be interested in declining the option? Green might not want to be a Warrior for two-plus more seasons without Kerr around.

If the Warriors find a trade partner but need Green's contract to be in it for money-matching purposes, will he help them get the trade across the finish line? It would be understandable if Green wasn't willing to accept his player option just to get traded.

What if the Warriors' next coach believes Green needs to be off this roster as soon as possible? If that's the case, the front office might tell Green there is no "decline and extend" offer. It's either take the player option or leave in free agency.

The most likely result is Green declines the option and signs a new two-plus-year contract with an average annual value of about $18 million. But don't be surprised if things turn sideways.

Will Porzingis Be Back?

Like most free-agents-to-be, Kristaps Porzingis isn't making it obvious what he wants to do this offseason.

He has nothing but good things to say about the Warriors, but one could imagine he has lots to think before deciding his next move.

Porzingis is coming off two miserable seasons due to illnesses and injuries. Though he hasn't even implied that retirement is an option, that could be on the table.

Assuming he continues his career, it's likely that the Warriors will offer him the most money. No contender will offer him more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $15 million. The Warriors have no restriction to beat that because they have his Bird rights.

But what if Porzingis wants to join a team with better title chances? Maybe he'd take less to go somewhere else.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have to have some doubts about giving Porzingis a new contract, but can they seriously consider letting him walk for nothing? They are already desperate for talent.

The long-shot option is to sign-and-trade him, as they can essentially choose what Porzingis' salary will be to match what they are getting in return.