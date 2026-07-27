5 Free Agents Warriors Can Target After Losing LeBron Sweepstakes

The Golden State Warriors are not going to find a LeBron James-level player on the free-agent market.

But that doesn't mean they should continue to roster nobody who wasn't on the team last year.

At the moment, the Warriors have 11 players under contract. I'm not including Draymond Green in this article because I assume he will be back.

Here are five remaining free agents the Warriors can target.

DeMar DeRozan, SF

The Warriors have been linked to DeRozan, which makes sense considering they have a need for a wing scorer and DeRozan is the best wing scorer available.

If DeRozan is looking for a role in which he can continue to average upward of 18 points per game, he should choose the Warriors.

But if DeRozan is looking for a team that has major championship chances, he should choose a team like the Heat.

My guess is he'll choose to chase a ring.

Brandon Williams, PG

The Warriors have also been linked to Williams, who would represent an upgrade over Pat Spencer, who was last season's depth point guard (Spencer is now on a two-way contract with the Suns).

At 26, Williams is in that age range in which he's young enough to improve, but he's not so young that it feels particularly likely.

The main issue with Williams is that he struggles shooting threes (career 28.0 percent). He knows this, which is why he doesn't take many.

If he improves his three-point shot, he will be one the steals of this free-agency period. An improved shot would perfectly complement his ability to get downhill and finish.

Bradley Beal, SG

Beal played just six games last season, missing the last 73 games with a hip fracture.

Whoever signs Beal will be gambling that he can return to his 2024-25 form in which he averaged 17.0 points on 49.7/38.6/80.3 shooting splits.

If the Warriors miss on DeRozan, the 33-year-old shooting guard would be a decent consolation prize.

Gary Payton II, SG

Payton was very productive for a player on a veteran minimum contract last season, averaging 7.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting.

The main issue with Payton is the Warriors have actually been better on defense with him off the floor over the last two seasons, per Cleaning the Glass.

Payton provides value as a pick-and-roll finisher, but he also makes the Warriors offense more cramped due to his lack of shooting.

My guess is the Warriors will bring the 33-year-old guard back on another one-year, veteran minimum contract.

Kelly Olynyk, C

I was under the impression that signing Charles Bassey meant that the Warriors were out of the center market, but Jake Fischer said on July 21 the Warriors could be looking for big man depth after losing Quinten Post.

From a skill-set perspective, Olynyk is a perfect fit with the Warriors. He can shoot threes, pass and handle the ball.

The issue with Olynyk is he's 35. The Warriors should be trying to get younger, not older.

It would be one thing if the Warriors signed 36-year-old DeMar DeRozan, as he would likely play a big role and be one of the team's leading scorers.

But to get a 35-year-old to be a third- or fourth-string center doesn't make much sense.